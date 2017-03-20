Monday Midday Must-Reads

-Southwest Airlines says goodbye to pneumatic tubes and paper tickets. In this Bloomberg News article, Southwest’s chief operating officer Mike Van De Ven describes how the airline is spending up to $300 million to upgrade technology at its airport ramps and another $500 million for a new reservation system. ““We’re looking for minutes,” Van de Ven told the wire service. “How do I save a minute here, a minute there? In 2017, we are more deliberate in our continuous improvement efforts.”
-Airlines will carry a record 145 million travelers in March and April during the country’s Spring Break, according to USA Today. That’s an average of 2.4 million passengers per day, up 4 percent from last year, the industry trade group Airlines for America says.
-Frontier Airlines and Silver Airways are the latest U.S. carriers that are cutting flights to Cuba. The moves come only six months after U.S. airlines began operating commercial service to the island nation, reports the Chicago Tribune. JetBlue Airways and American Airlines have also recently reduced their service to Cuba.
Comments