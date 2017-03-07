DFW Airport plans to build new $53 million public safety building

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport plans to build a new headquarters for its public safety officers.
On Tuesday, the airport’s operations committee approved a $53.5 million contract with J.E. Dunn Construction to design and build a new Department of Public Safety building at DFW Airport. The full airport board is expected to vote on the contract on Thursday.
“For the next thirty years, we’ll be able to house DPS under one single roof,” said Nate Smith, the airport’s vice president of design, code and construction. Smith said the department has outgrown its current facility, which is located on the east side of the airport near American Airlines’ maintenance hangar.
The new facility will have an evidence processing lab and training rooms for the public safety department, which has over 500 employees. It will be located on the airport’s southwest side.
Smith said the new facility should be completed by the fall of 2018.
Separately, the airport’s concessions committee approved changing the lease for the American Express Centurion Lounge in Terminal D. The VIP lounge, which includes a dining and bar area as well as showers and a spa, needs a bigger space as it is serving between 650 and 900 guests per day. Passengers who are not American Express card holders can use the lounge if they buy a $50 day pass.
Zenola Campbell, the airport’s vice president of concessions, said American Express plans to renovate an unused 12,000-square-foot space in the southern portion of Terminal D. The airport will reimburse American Express for renovation costs up to $1.9 million.
“As soon as the board approves this contract, within the next 12 to 14 months, they will be ready to be operational,” Campbell said, noting that the existing lounge will remain open until the new one is ready.
