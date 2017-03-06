DFW Airport named No. 1 in customer service in North America

Adding LED lights above parking spaces, more custodial services to clean bathrooms and automated passport entry machines to keep lines short in customs has paid off for Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
On Monday, the airport was named the “best large airport in North America” for customer service by the Airports Council International. The No. 1 rank came from passenger surveys conducted by ACI at over 320 airports worldwide.
The airport celebrated its award by placing a giant orange “#1” in front of its DFW logo outside of its headquarters. It also gave out hundreds of chocolate and vanilla cupcakes to employees at an unveiling ceremony Monday.
“Our employees have been focused on taking good care of our customers for many years. We’re making the right investments. ... But at the end of the day, it’s the interaction our customers have with our people,” said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport’s chief executive.
Donohue noted the high customer service ranking came during a year when three of its five terminals were undergoing major construction as part of a $3 billion terminal renovation project. He added that DFW Airport’s scores were higher than the top-ranked airports in Europe and South America as well.
DFW received high scores from international passengers for the variety and quality of the concessions in Terminal D and for the cleanliness of its terminals and bathrooms.
“We see ever-greater competition among airports and with it increasing pressure to optimize performance across the operation, especially when it comes to the passenger experience,” said Angela Gittens, ACI World’s director general in a statement. “DFW Airport’s results in the 2016 ASQ survey demonstrate its professionalism, commitment and success in delivering that high level of customer service.”
Seoul’s Incheon airport was named the best in Asia while London Heathrow Airport was named tops in Europe among airports that serve over 40 million passengers annually. DFW, which serves over 67 million passengers annually, was named the top airport in North America in the large airport category.
Dallas Love Field tied with five other airports for third place among airports in North America that serve over 2 million passengers per year.
“We have worked hard to provide excellent programs, updated facilities and great partnerships with our airlines and concessionaires for an exceptional customer experience,” said Mark Duebner, aviation director for the city of Dallas. “We appreciate the love and will continue to enhance the visitor experience for those traveling through Dallas Love Field.”
