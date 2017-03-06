Monday Midday Must-Reads

-Airlines stocks fell on Monday after Delta cut its forecast for passenger revenues in the fourth quarter. During a presentation at a financial conference, Delta said its unit revenues will be flat this quarter and that operating profit margins will be in the 10 to 11 percent range instead of its initial forecast of 11 to 13 percent, reported Bloomberg News.
-On Friday, the Trump administration said it was suspending the public comment period on an Obama administration decision to look at airlines preventing some travel websites from showing their fares. According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Transportation had been considering whether to require airline baggage and other fees to be displayed on third-party travel sites when a consumer purchases a ticket.
-It’s been three years since Malaysia Airlines lost two flights - one over the South Indian Ocean, and the other shot down over Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal looked at how the airline survived with government loans and is now trying to win back business travelers.
