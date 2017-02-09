American Airlines says passenger traffic down slightly in January

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy Pause

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:49 Rangers manager Jeff Banister is counting on Shin-Soo Choo's return to form

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:10 Rangers GM Jon Daniels assesses the club's DH and first base options

1:14 Michael Irvin on where Tony Romo's next landing spot might be

2:25 Mavs lose in vintage game from Nowitzki

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station