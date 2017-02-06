Monday Midday Must-Reads

-Airlines were told to return to business-as-usual when it came to visa holders from the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump’s travel ban. According to ABC News, the International Air Transport Association told its member airlines that they should follow practices in effect prior to the executive action as a result of a federal judge’s decision over the weekend to temporarily suspend the ban.
-For the second year in a row, Turkish Airlines ran Super Bowl ads as well helped sponsor the pre-game show. The state-owned airline’s visible presence during the championship game seemed peculiar to some on social media, reports USA Today. “Turkish Airlines’ highly visible sponsorship of Fox's pregame show raised some eyebrows on social media, given both the current political climate in the United States and the situation in Turkey, where authoritarian policies and a crackdown on free speech over the last two years have drawn criticism from the West,” the article says.
-American Airlines’ CEO Doug Parker’s talk about a “leap of faith” in the airline industry last year prompted Warren Buffett’s advisors to take a closer look at investing in the airline industry, this Bloomberg News article says. In September, Buffett’s firm, Berkshire Hathaway revealed investments in American Airlines, US Airways, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.
