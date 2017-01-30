Sky Talk

January 30, 2017 3:41 PM

Airline stocks drop on Monday after the travel ban is enacted

Sky Talk

The latest airline, travel and aerospace news. If it flies, we're on it.

By Andrea Ahles

aahles@star-telegram.com

It was a not a good day on Wall Street for airline stocks.

In the first full trading day since President Trump issued a travel ban for seven Muslim-majority countries, airline stocks fell the most they had in three months. Airlines that fly a significant number of international routes were sold off by investors more than airlines that focus on the domestic market.

Stifel Financial Corp. analyst Joe DeNardi told Bloomberg News that investors are worried that the president’s actions will be expanded or other nations may retaliate.

“Should you see it spread or more stringent restrictions on travel into the U.S. be enforced, that’s the concern,” DeNardi said in this article.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines fell the most, down 4.37 percent, closing at $44.90 per share. It was followed by Delta Air Lines, which dropped 4.08 percent to close at $47.67, a day after the Atlanta-based airline suffered a computer outage that delayed hundreds of flights.

Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk

Company

Ticker

Closing Price

Change

Percent Change

Alaska Airlines

ALK

$94.16

-$0.97

-1.02%

American Airlines

AAL

$44.90

-$2.05

-4.37%

Delta Air Lines

DAL

$47.67

-$2.03

-4.08%

JetBlue Airways

JBLU

$19.36

-$0.29

-1.48%

Spirit Airlines

SAVE

$53.77

-$0.48

-0.88%

Southwest Airlines

LUV

$52.35

-$0.35

-0.66%

United Continental

UAL

$71.72

-$2.70

-3.63%

Related content

Sky Talk

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos