American Airlines profits drop due to taxes, higher fuel and labor costs

American Airlines profits dropped 91 percent in the fourth quarter due to income tax provisions and higher fuel and labor costs.
The Fort Worth-based carrier posted net income of $289 million compared to $3.28 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, when American reported a $3.0 billion income tax benefit. Revenues grew 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter to $9.8 billion.
“As we enter 2017, we will continue to make upgrades to American through new product initiatives,” said American chief executive Doug Parker in a statement. “As we look forward, we continue to see strong demand for air service and improving yields.
American spent 17.4 percent more on salaries and wages in the quarter and 18.6 percent more on fuel. The carrier said it paid an average of $1.57 per gallon of fuel in the fourth quarter.
Excluding one-time accounting items, American reported fourth quarter income of 92 cents a share, matching Wall Street analysts’ estimates, according to FactSet Research.
For the full year, American reported net income of $2.68 billion with revenues of $40.18 billion.
The carrier set aside $314 million in a profit-sharing plan for its employees, who will receive their profit-sharing payment this spring. This is the first year that American will pay a profit sharing payment to employees since Parker announced the plan in March.
Parker and American’s executives will discuss the quarterly earnings on a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
