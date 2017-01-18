American Airlines to offer cheap, no-frills basic economy fares

American Airlines will start offering cheap, no-frills fares in February in an effort to compete with low-cost carriers like Spirit Airlines.
Customers who purchase the fares, called basic economy, will be allowed to bring on board only a carry-on or personal item that can fit underneath the seat and will not be allowed to upgrade the fare to regular economy, business class or first class. The tickets will be non-refundable and cannot be changed and seat assignments will be made only when customers check-in for the flight.
“We know that some of our customers don’t fly very often and they care more about price than about features,” American president Robert Isom said in a letter sent to employees on Wednesday. “Ultra low-cost airlines are growing rapidly - right in our hubs....Competing aggressively against these airlines is not optional.”
Since Spirit launched flights at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in 2011, the carrier has grown from three destinations to 25. American has talked about introducing a basic economy fare to compete with Spirit since late 2015.
The fares will go on sale in February in ten select domestic markets as the company limits the initial rollout. American did not disclose which routes the fares will be offered on. Isom said training is underway at the launch airports and emphasized that flight attendants will not be monitoring basic economy customers use of the overhead bins.
In its announcement about the new fares, American said customers who purchase basic economy will be in the last boarding group on the aircraft. On crowded flights, overhead bin space is often full by the time the last group boards.
Customers will have the same in-flight experience as customers in the Main Cabin economy seats, American said, adding that it will not be renovating its aircraft to change seats for basic economy.
United Airlines unveiled a similar basic economy fare late last year that also prevents customers from bringing large carry-on bags on to flights. Delta Air Lines already has a basic economy fare that it offers in select markets.
The no-frills fare is in contrast to American’s new premium economy fare that it has rolled out on some of its international routes. Premium economy offers more leg-room and better in-flight meals and entertainment than main cabin seats.
“Some of our customers will only fly First Class and some simply want a seat from Point A to Point B,” Isom said. “We need products for both types of customers, and everyone in between.”
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
Details of Basic Economy Fare
▪ Same in-flight entertainment, soft drinks and snacks as Main Cabin
▪ Seat assignments made when customers check in. Paid seat assignments available for purchase 48 hours prior to the flight
▪ No upgrades permitted
▪ Board the aircraft as the last boarding group
▪ Tickets are non-refundable and non-changeable. No same-day standby or same-day flight changes.
▪ If you are an Elite frequent flyer or an eligible AAdvantage credit card holder, you can bring one personal item and one rollerboard and have your current free checked bag allowance. However, you will only earn half of a mile for each mile flown for frequent flyer status.
