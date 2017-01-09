Monday Midday Must-Reads

-Investors may have a new airline to put their money into. The New York Times says Denver-based Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering. The airline hopes to raise about $500 million from the deal.
-Airlines are set to report fourth quarter earnings this month and the Wall Street Journal has a preview of what investors should expect. Delta Air Lines will report its earnings on Thursday.
-And Bloomberg News reports that the top performing airline in the world in 2016 was Dutch carrier KLM as passengers on their flights only had an 11 percent chance of being delayed. The worst performing airline was El Al, where 56 percent of their flights were either delayed or canceled last year.
