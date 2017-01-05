DFW Airport approves settlement with Chesapeake Energy

The Dallas/Fort Worth Airport board approved an $8.2 million deal with Chesapeake Energy that will settle a lawsuit the airport filed last year, claiming the energy firm had not lived up to its drilling commitments.
The settlement, which includes an $8 million payment related to the drilling commitments and a $200,000 royalty payment, will need to be approved by the city councils of Dallas and Fort Worth.
As part of the agreement, the airport and Chesapeake will ask the court to decide whether the drilling commitment required vertical or horizontal wells. If the court sides with DFW, Chesapeake said it will pay an additional $10.2 million to the airport.
At its monthly meeting, the airport board was briefed on November passenger traffic statistics. The airport served 5,186,056 passengers in November, down 0.5 percent from November 2015.
American Airlines’ passenger traffic was down 0.1 percent, however its international traffic was up 5.4 percent for the month. Overall, the airport’s international passenger traffic was up 8.7 percent in November.
