DFW Airport considers $8.2 million final settlement with Chesapeake

Dallas/Fort Worth Airport may settle its lawsuit with Chesapeake Energy for $8.2 million.
The airport board is considering the final settlement that includes an $8 million payment related to its the gas company’s drilling commitment and a $200,000 royalty payment.
“We are getting a good, solid, fair deal,” the airport’s vice president of commercial development, John Terrell, told the board on Tuesday.
The settlement stems from a lawsuit filed in June in which the airport said Chesapeake had failed to fulfill the terms of a 2012 settlement of a previous lawsuit. In that case, the airport alleged the Oklahoma City-based company shortchanged DFW on royalty payments. The airport received $5 million from Chesapeake along with assurances that it would drill more wells.
In August, the board considered a $9 million proposed settlement. As part of the new settlement agreement, the airport and Chesapeake decided to take another 18 months to resolve a royalty issue related to reinjected gas, which reduced the amount of the settlement.
In the proposed agreement, the parties will also ask the court to decide whether the drilling commitment required vertical or horizontal wells. If the court finds in the airport’s favor, Chesapeake has agreed to pay an additional $10.2 million to the airport.
The full airport board will vote on accepting the settlement on Thursday. The settlement will then need to be approved by the city councils of Dallas and Fort Worth.
Chesapeake drilled 112 wells at the airport before it stopped in 2009 when gas prices collapsed. The airport received a $185 million bonus when it signed its lease with Chesapeake in 2007, and by February of 2012 had received $293.4 million from the deal. The airport used its proceeds to pay for capital projects including the renovation of terminals that is still underway.
In September, Total E&P USA, the domestic unit of a French energy firm, said it was buying out Chesapeake’s assets in the Barnett Shale, taking control of the 215,000 net developed and undeveloped acres, wells, leases, minerals, buildings and properties.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk
