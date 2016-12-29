Sky Talk

December 29, 2016 12:36 PM

Southwest Airlines facilities maintenance technicians reject contract

By Andrea Ahles

aahles@star-telegram.com

Facilities maintenance technicians at Southwest Airlines rejected a five-year contract with the Dallas-based carrier.

According to the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which represents the employees, 34 of 37 eligible workers voted on the agreement with 19 rejecting the deal.

“The company will take a step back to assess the results of the vote and determine how we might structure a contract that respects and serves the interests of both the company and our employees,” said senior director of corporate facilities John Zuzu.

The union and the carrier have been in contract talks since 2013 for the facilities maintenance technicians.

Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk

