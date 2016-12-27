No. 5: Southwest Airlines reaches new deals with pilots, flight attendants and ground workers

It was “let’s make a deal” with Southwest Airlines and its labor unions in 2016.
The Dallas-based carrier reached new labor contracts with four different groups, including its pilots. All of the new contracts had significant pay raises.
For the pilots, the new contract included an immediate 15 percent pay increase followed by annual raises of 3 percent. The flight attendants union agreed to a 15.9 percent bonus and a 12.45 percent wage increase over the next two years.
In February, by a margin of 75 votes, ground workers narrowly approved a new contract that included pay raises of more than 20 percent over the five-year deal. Flight instructors also ratified a new contract.
However, Southwest is still in negotiations with its mechanics union and is currently in federal mediation.
