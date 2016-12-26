Sky Talk

December 26, 2016 9:03 AM

Most Read No. 6: American Airlines mechanics, ground workers get double-digit percentage pay increase

Sky Talk

The latest airline, travel and aerospace news. If it flies, we're on it.

By Andrea Ahles

aahles@star-telegram.com

Three years after the merger of American Airlines and US Airways, the carrier’s mechanics and ground workers have yet to reach new joint bargaining agreement.

So in August, American announced it would be giving mechanics, baggage handlers and other fleet service employees double-digit pay raises starting in November.

The pay raises ranged from 15 to 30 percent for mechanics, 24 percent for ground workers, 31 percent for tower planners and 55 percent for weight and balance planners.

Here is the article about the pay raises.

Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk

Related content

Sky Talk

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos