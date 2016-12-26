Most Read No. 6: American Airlines mechanics, ground workers get double-digit percentage pay increase

Three years after the merger of American Airlines and US Airways, the carrier’s mechanics and ground workers have yet to reach new joint bargaining agreement.
So in August, American announced it would be giving mechanics, baggage handlers and other fleet service employees double-digit pay raises starting in November.
The pay raises ranged from 15 to 30 percent for mechanics, 24 percent for ground workers, 31 percent for tower planners and 55 percent for weight and balance planners.
Here is the article about the pay raises.
