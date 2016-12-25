No. 7: The merger of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America

When the merger of two West Coast-based airlines was announced in April, the reaction of most North Texas travelers was one of indifference.
Both Alaska Airlines and Virgin America only operated a handful of daily flights from Dallas/Fort Worth Airport and Dallas Love Field.
And even though the $4 billion merger was completed this month, the question remains if Alaska plans to keep the two gates at Dallas Love Field that Virgin America acquired as part of the American Airlines-US Airways merger.
To get government approval for the merger, Alaska had to give up some of its codeshares with American. The two carriers coordinated on over 300 flights, which prompted concerns by the Justice Department over competition if the merger with Virgin America was allowed.
As part of the deal with the DOJ, Alaska will lose the code share on 40 of 270 American flights in the agreement, and American will lose the code share on 20 of 80 Alaska flights.
