Sky Talk

December 24, 2016 9:04 AM

Most Read No. 8: American Airlines, Southwest Airlines assist with travel for slain Euless police officer’s services

Sky Talk

The latest airline, travel and aerospace news. If it flies, we're on it.

By Andrea Ahles

aahles@star-telegram.com

Airlines don’t always publicize their charitable efforts in their communities.

In March, when Euless police officer David Hofer was killed in the line of duty, family members and officers from the New York City Police Department, where Hofer had previously worked, wanted to attend public funeral services in Texas for Hofer.

So both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines provided transportation for police and the family between Texas and New York, where a second public service was held. Initially, neither airline wanted to discuss its involvement but social media posts thanking the carriers for their generosity brought their efforts to light.

Here’s the article discussing the carriers’ travel assistance.

Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @Sky_Talk

Related content

Sky Talk

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Introducing North Texas students to aviation careers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos