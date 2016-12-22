Most Read No. 10: Three years after merger, it’s make or break for American Airlines

For the three-year anniversary of the merger of American Airlines and US Airways, I sat down with new American president Robert Isom to talk about what’s been accomplished and what still needs to be done.
“I think 2017 is a key year for us to really run a great operation and I think it’s a key year for us to make sure that we’re performing from a commercial perspective as well,” Isom said in the interview.
The Fort Worth-based carrier still trails Delta Air Lines when it comes to operational efficiency and on time flights and there are labor contracts that need to be negotiated with its mechanics and ground workers. But Isom is optimistic that the airline will be able to deliver on the promise of the merger in 2017.
Here’s our anniversary story with Isom’s comments.
