DFW Airport brings polar bears for passengers

Now that the artic blast has reached North Texas, polar bears can be found roaming Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.
As part of its holiday promotions for travelers, the airport and its sponsor, Coca-Cola, have brought large, hug-able polar bears into the terminals that passengers can take selfies with as they walk to their gates.
“Anytime you can create a festive environment and relieve some of the tedium in travel, that’s great,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW Airport executive vice president of revenue management and customer experience. “That’s outstanding for our customers and at DFW that’s what we’re all about, creating a great customer experience.”
The airport said it expects three million passengers to travel through its terminals during the busy holiday travel season. During the holiday kick-off on Thursday, the airport also featured its therapy dogs that will roam the terminals to help ease nervous fliers.
