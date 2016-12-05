Monday Midday Must-Reads

-American Airlines launched its first flights to Havana last week, but is already cutting back capacity on its Cuba routes. According to Bloomberg News, American is trimming a quarter of its trips to Cuba early next year, citing weak demand.
-Pilots at Delta Air Lines ratified a four-year contract on Thursday that includes a cumulative 30 percent raise, the Wall Street Journal reports. The new contract also maintains a profit-sharing plan that pays up to 10 percent of pre-tax income up to $2.5 billion to pilots.
-Cranky Flier, aka Brett Snyder, has a detailed blog post about why airline unions are upset that the U.S. Department of Transportation approval of Norwegian Air International being allowed to fly to the U.S. and why that was the right decision. “For those who don’t like Norwegian getting approved, talk to the people who negotiate agreements. Without stronger wording, there’s not going to be any way to stop an EU-owned airline from creating a subsidiary in any EU country and flying to the US,” Snyder writes.
