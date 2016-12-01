American Airlines flight attendants union wants uniform recall

American Airlines’ flight attendants union wants the carrier to issue a full recall of its new uniforms after hundreds of flight attendants have reported allergic reaction to the clothes.
The Fort Worth-based carrier debuted the new uniforms manufactured by Twin Hill, in September and since then has worked with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants to test the uniforms and work on replacements for those who have a reaction.
The union said it has received reports of headaches, hives and rashes related to the uniforms from over 1,600 flight attendants.
“While the company has reaffirmed its commitment to continue joint testing with APFA to determine what is causing these conditions, it has stopped short of a full recall,” the union said in a message sent to flight attendants on Wednesday evening. “We feel a remedy that excludes a full recall of the uniform fails to adequately protect our members.”
American spokesman Ron DeFeo said the company has allowed about 200 flight attendants to continue wearing the old uniforms and has ordered 600 non-wool uniforms to address some of the skin reactions. The company is also offering dermatological testing for individuals who have had reactions to try to determine a cause.
“We want everyone to feel good in the uniforms,” DeFeo said. “We are going to continue to work with the APFA on testing.”
In a letter sent to flight attendants, American executives said they continue to take the issue seriously but “stand firm in our conviction” that the uniform is safe.
