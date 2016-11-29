DFW Airport board considers $600,000 retention package for CEO

With top executive positions open at airports in New York and Atlanta, the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport board appears to be concerned that its chief executive, Sean Donohue, might depart.
The airport board is considering a significant retention package for Donohue that could give the 55-year-old CEO a $600,000 payout if he stays for the next four years, according to documents prepared for the airport board.
If approved, the airport would contribute $150,000 each year for the next four years starting on Jan. 1 into a tax-deferred account. Donohue would receive the full amount from the account if he is employed at DFW until Jan. 1, 2021. If Donohue leaves or is terminated for cause, he would forfeit the entire lump sum payment.
“The Board of Directors wishes to provide a financial incentive in the form of deferred compensation for the CEO to remain in the employ of the airport for a future period,” the board’s resolution said in justifying the proposal.
The deferred compensation would be in addition to Donohue’s existing annual salary of $466,796. The board also is considering giving Donohue a raise. Donohue is already among the top paid public executives in Tarrant County, according to a Star-Telegram survey.
Donohue is also eligible for a six-figure cash bonus for achieving seven out of ten “key performance indicators” set out for him last year. The board is considering a $129,535.89 bonus for Donohue which is equivalent to 27.75 percent of his annual salary.
Donohue improved the airport’s customer survey score and reduced the number of runway incursions. However, he did not meet the airport’s goal of increasing international seat capacity by more than 3 percent. Even though Japan Airlines added a daily flight to Tokyo Narita, DFW’s international growth was hurt by Emirates Airline downsizing its daily flight to Dubai from an Airbus A380 to a Boeing 777-300ER.
The airport board’s executive compensation committee is scheduled to discuss Donohue’s salary, bonus and retention package at its monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon and is set for a full board vote on Thursday.
Donohue was hired as CEO at DFW Airport in 2013 to succeed Jeff Fegan, who retired after leading the airport for 20 years. Donohue previously worked as chief operating officer at Virgin Australia and in several executive positions at United Airlines.
During his tenure, Donohue has overseen the $2.7 billion terminal renovation program at the airport. The project budget swelled initially as additional items such as a new parking garage were added to the project, but Donohue has brought the project back on schedule.
Donohue is currently one of the highest-paid airport executives in the U.S. Chicago O’Hare Airport’s top executive, Ginger Evans, earned a $300,000 salary last year along with a $100,000 bonus. Deborah Flint, who oversees Los Angeles International Airport, received a salary of $330,000 when she was hired in July 2015.
A couple of high-profile airport executive jobs are currently open.
Earlier this year, Atlanta’s mayor fired Miguel Southwell, general manager of the country’s largest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Southwell’s salary in 2014 was $221,000.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports, has been searching for over a year for a chief executive and has offered to pay $450,000 a year for the position.
