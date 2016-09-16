Air, Land & Sea Ep. 37: Amsterdam, Texas bullet train trouble, Sully

Amsterdam flights return to DFW Airport. A high-speed rail project encounters shaky ground in Texas. The popular Sully movie draws controversy.
Those are among the hot transportation topics we talk about this month in the Air, Land & Sea Podcast.
Reporters Andrea Ahles and Gordon Dickson really dig talking about transportation every month in their podcast.
Take a listen here:
Eager to get another nonstop city in Europe, American Airlines jumps at a chance to serve The Netherlands’ most famous city. Also, a proposed 240-mile long bullet train connecting Dallas and Houston has encountered lost of opposition in rural areas, and legal fireworks are flying.
And, who can resist chiming on on the smash hit movie that some say embellished a little too much about that day in 2009 when Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger successfully crash landed his US Airways plane into New York’s Hudson River?
Gordon Dickson
Andrea Ahles
