Higher air fares likely as fuel costs rise

Planning to fly somewhere soon?

Get ready, ticket prices might be on their way up.

Fuel costs have been on the rise, which cuts into profits for airlines, prompting officials to consider raising the price on tickets.

“If indeed this is where fuel prices are going to stay, I would expect you would see higher fares to consumers over time,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Thursday during a call about first-quarter earnings. American reported a 45 percent drop in profits, to $186 million, down from $340 million during the same period a year ago.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The good news, he said, is that travel demand is strong.

But the cost of fuel went up, as did the taxes on that fuel, at the same time that the amount of fuel used increased, according to the Fort Worth-based company's first quarter earnings report.

Fuel costs rose more than 25 percent in the first quarter of 2018 — and could spike by $2 billion over the course of this year.

“Higher fuel prices led to a decline in year-over-year earnings, but we are excited about the future," Parker said in a statement.

American spent more than $400 million more on fuel during the first quarter than it would have if fuel costs had remained steady from last year, according to the earnings report released Thursday.

While fuel prices have gone up 60 percent since last summer, fares have not yet gone up, Parker said.

"It doesn't happen immediately," he said.