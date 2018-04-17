High-tech glass lead to lower temperatures and higher profits at DFW Airport.
High-tech glass lead to lower temperatures and higher profits at DFW Airport. Courtesy View Inc.
High-tech glass lead to lower temperatures and higher profits at DFW Airport. Courtesy View Inc.

Aviation

How high-tech glass could lead to higher profits at DFW Airport

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 17, 2018 03:12 PM

DFW Airport

If you've ever flown in or out of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in the warmer months, you know all that glass letting in sunlight make some parts of the airport uncomfortably warm.

The airport has experimented with a high-tech "smart glass" in two areas and now sees travelers not only cooling off but also spending more to eat and drink, Bloomberg reports.

Like transition-lens eyeglasses, Californian-based View's dynamic glass windows can adjust to the intensity of sunlight.

Dynamic glass, which uses electrical current to regulate how much light is let through, can lower temperatures up to 15 degrees, reports The Dallas Morning News.

After the glass was installed this past October in the windows of a restaurant's east-facing bar, alcohol sales increased 80 percent over the same month in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

In a study conducted by View and released Tuesday, the company reported that passengers lingered 83 percent longer in areas where dynamic glass has been installed, which also includes seating near Gate A28.

They also spent more than twice as much on concessions as passengers in areas with conventional glass windows did, the study says.

Uber and Fort Worth-based Bell Helicopter are working on a plan to bring air taxis to DFW Airport and Frisco by 2023. McClatchyCourtesy of Uber

Airports don't always have to be the worst! While waiting to board, two young girls begin their own personal dance party and when they look outside, a Southwest Airlines grounds crew member has joined in. Watch all three pass the time at Love Fiel McClatchyFacebook/Joe Vaughn via Storyful

When planning your travel, don't wing it! Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry. McClatchyCristina Rayas / McClatchy

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  