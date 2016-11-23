DFW Airport gives free parking to first 1,000 cars on ‘Orange Wednesday’

There’s a perk to showing up early — free parking at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, DFW Airport is giving coupons for free terminal parking for up to seven days to the first 1,000 cars to enter the north or south parking control plazas.
With a daily terminal parking rate of $24, the coupons could be valued up to $168.
DFW Airport is calling it “Orange Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, as opposed to “Black Friday,” the big shopping day on the day after Thanksgiving.
Wednesday and Sunday are some of the busiest travel days of the year, and about two million people are expected to travel through Dallas/Fort Worth Airport during the holiday period.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
