American Airlines launches first DFW-to-Iceland flight with pancakes and Coca-Cola

When Birgir Haraldsson lands in his native Iceland, his first move will be to have dinner with his mother, who still lives there.
His second move will be to find an Icelandic hot dog in downtown Reykjavik. What's an Icelandic hot dog?
"It's actually a mixture of lamb meat and it's got some special remoulade and other sauces on it," said Haraldsson, an American Airlines maintenance tech worker based in Charlotte, N.C. "It's the best hot dog in the world, actually."
Haraldsson was among the passengers Thursday night on Flight 232, American Airlines' first scheduled service to Reykjavik, Iceland. The seasonal service will continue through October, serving Reykjavik from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
Air travelers can enjoy fantastically low fares as American, Wowair and Icelandair battle for market share at DFW Airport.
Although Flight 232 was scheduled to depart at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, it was among the flights delayed by thunderstorms that moved into the North Texas region and it appeared the maiden voyage would be postponed until Friday.
