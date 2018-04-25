Check out this American Airlines plane with Avengers superheroes on it

American Airlines travelers now have a special way to celebrate the arrival of Marvel's latest superhero flick, Avengers: Infinity War, which is hitting movie screens nationwide.

The Fort Worth-based airline recently unveiled an aircraft wrapped with images of Iron Man, the Black Panther as well as researchers and cancer survivors who work at the company. It's all part of American's Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

One of the employees taking part in the campaign is Decatur resident Lynnae Stripling, a customer care manager at the airline's Fort Worth office.

Stripling was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma 20 years ago, but she battled it with six months of chemotherapy — and won. She has been officially cancer free for roughly 15 years now.

Stripling wasn't among the handful of people who had their faces wrapped on the aircraft. But she feels a tremendous reward working for the airline's Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

"I think every cancer patient is a superhero," Stripling said in a phone interview. "You have had to go through being poked, prodded, scanned, losing your hair and the pain of radiation. I take it upon myself to represent all off them."