Mother in American stroller incident hires attorney for United passenger

The woman who was confronted by an American Airlines flight attendant over her baby stroller on Friday has hired the same attorney as David Dao, the doctor who was dragged off a United Airlines flight earlier this month sparking international outrage.
Attorney Thomas Demetrio told the the Today Show Monday he’s representing the woman seen crying in the viral video taken Friday, but didn’t say whether she’s planning to file suit against the carrier.
The video shows the aftermath of an incident where, according to witnesses, an American Airlines flight attendant wrestled the stroller away from the woman as she attempted to bring it on board a flight from San Francisco to DFW Airport. In the process, he nearly hit the baby she was holding in her arms.
Neither the baby nor the mother was hit by the stroller, Demetrio said Monday.
“This is a real, real problem and the mother told me, point blank, her concern was her child who almost got hit by the stroller,” Demetrio said. “The video that we just saw is a microcosm of the entire problem. We’ve got a flight attendant out of control, we’ve got a distressed mother, we’ve got a passenger trying to protect that mother.”
Separately, a report on thestreet.com, citing mulitple sources, says the woman had the stroller tagged for a gate check but then tried to bring it onto the aircraft. She then became unruly when the flight attendant tried to take the stroller from her, causing her to “hit herself with her stroller as she pulled it away from the flight attendant.”
Thestreet.com says the attendant, who has not been identified, is a 16-year veteran who was hired by US Airways before its merger with American.
The video did not show the altercation over the stroller, but picked up as the situation escalated, with the mother sobbing and another passenger intervening with a threat to “knock you flat” directed at the flight attendant.
Demetrio said the woman contacted him after the incident. He’s also representing Dao, who was forcibly removed from a United flight in Chicago to make room for employees that were traveling to work. When Dao refused to leave, he was pulled out of his seat by airport police officers and dragged off through the aisle. He suffered facial injuries and a concussion, Demetrio said in a press conference earlier this month.
On Monday, Demetrio said while Dao is planning a lawsuit against United, he’s not sure yet about whether the woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, will do the same in the American case.
“I don’t know about the American incident. United, yea,” he said when asked about the possibility of lawsuits.
American Airlines quickly apologized for the Friday incident and removed the flight attendant from duty. The company upgraded the woman and her family to first class for the duration of their trip.
But the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents attendants at American, cautioned against rushing to judgment, noting that a passenger “may have threatened a flight attendant with violence, which is a violation of federal law and no small matter. Air rage has become a serious issue on our flights.”
This article includes material from The Dallas Morning News.
