American Airlines cancels New York flights on Tuesday ahead of storm

American Airlines canceled all flights scheduled to New York City’s two airports Tuesday as carriers grounded more than 5,300 trips ahead of a winter storm that threatens to batter the U.S. Northeast.
The New York area was under a blizzard warning with up to 24 inches of snow expected and wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour. The storm was affecting service at 40 airports, American said, also including Washington-Reagan and Chicago.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines Group canceled all operations Tuesday at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International, aiming to resume normal service Wednesday morning. Flights at Boston were grounded starting 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and before 5 p.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Delta Air Lines and its regional carriers canceled about 130 flights Monday, said spokesman Michael Thomas. More may be dropped as the airline assesses the situation, he said. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. grounded more than 1,300 flights through Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for United Continental Holdings wasn’t immediately available.
