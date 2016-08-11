Tesla SUV drives stricken owner to hospital on autopilot

Joshua Neally left work early to celebrate his daughter’s fourth birthday and was about five miles out of Springfield, Mo., on Highway 68 headed home to Branson when he felt an excruciating pain.
Neally, a 37-year-old lawyer, says he could barely breathe and was “kind of hyperventilating” when he called his wife and they agreed he needed to get to the ER. He found out later he was having a pulmonary embolism, blockage of an artery in his lungs that could have been fatal, according to KY3 News in Springfield.
He had put his recently acquired Tesla Model X on autopilot and trusted it to stay on the road until he got near the hospital 20-plus miles down the road, just off the highway. He was able to drive the last couple of blocks to the ER and get treated, KY3 News and others reported.
Neally says the self-driving Tesla may have saved his life. It allowed him to go straight to the emergency room rather than having to pull over to the side of the road and wait for an ambulance. And he wonders whether, without autopilot, he might have lost control of the car and caused a major wreck, he told Slate.
“I’m very thankful I had it for this experience,” he told KY3 News after the event in late July. Doctors said he was lucky to be alive.
Tesla’s autopilot feature is under scrutiny by federal regulators after the driver of a Tesla Model S sedan was killed in an accident in Florida in May while the car was in self-driving mode. Another Tesla in autopilot mode crashed in Beijing last week, Tesla confirmed Wednesday. The driver told the British news agency Reuters that the car scraped a vehicle parked partially off the road. Another such wreck was reported in Montana in July.
The cars use a camera and radar to steer themselves for short periods and can detect other moving vehicles and can accelerate, slow down and stop in traffic when warranted. But Tesla tells drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when activating the autopilot feature and to remain alert.
Tesla has come under criticism from some in the auto industry for pushing the autopilot feature out too aggressively, before the technology is proven to be safe. The carmaker defends its decision and says it would be irresponsible not to offer autopilot to car buyers.
Tesla opened a gallery in Fort Worth in February where motorists can learn about and test drive the luxury vehicles (by appointment). Tesla also has a retail operation at NorthPark Center in Dallas and a service center in Farmers Branch. It can’t legally sell in Texas without setting up a dealership, so Texas customers have to order online.
