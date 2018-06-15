Second major liquor store plans Euless location

A second liquor store plans to open in Euless shortly after Total Wine & More started building its 25,000-square foot location in the Glade Parks development.
Houston-based Spec’s Wines, Spirits, & Finer Foods plans to build in the River Walk development once the site plan is approved by the zoning commision and the city council this month.
Plans call for Spec’s to build in the 900 block of East Harwood Road, near the homes in the Estates of Bear Creek subdivision, although several residents said they didn’t want a liquor store in their backyard.
Mike Collins, director of planning and development, said a special economic development plan would shift the building and parking farther to the north. The plan calls for a landscape buffer to separate the homes from the retail development.
Yet resident William Wilson said he does not think a liquor store is appropriate for the area.
“Liquor stores are approved, but I think the city has far more choices of where a liquor store can go,” Wilson said.
Ivan Granados, who also lives near the East Harwood Road development, said he is concerned about property values and about children walking along the road.
“Harwood has a lot of foot traffic,” he said. “There is a church close by. While it may meet standards, we must not undermine these policies that were put in place to protect our children and residents.”
Councilman Tim Stinneford told the residents that the council can’t turn down the request for Spec’s to come to Euless.
“We can’t say no, you are a liquor store and you can’t come in,” he said.
“This vote (approving the development plan) is to make it the least intrusive for single family homes.”
