Market Street opens Friday in Mansfield. But what about that H-E-B?

While Mansfield residents wait for any news on H-E-B’s arrival, Market Street has moved much faster with plans to open an 80,000-square-foot grocery store on May 25 next to Mansfield High School.
The Lubbock-based grocery store features an expansive deli with restaurant-quality pizzas, pho and sushi. There’s a gift shop section, a healthy living consultant and a concierge to set up catering, floral and cakes for weddings and other big events.
“You can take care of all your regular grocery shopping needs plus specialty gifts, floral, bakery. The things that in the old days would have meant more than one stop,” said Mary Myers, a spokeswoman for Market Street. “As the needs of families and shoppers change, grocery stores have to evolve.”
The store at 3145 E. Broad St. is the largest Market Street has built and only the second location after Colleyville in Tarrant County.
Market Street also features a craft beer taphouse and a Starbucks with an expansive seating area, which includes an outdoor patio.
“It has helped continue the transformation from grocery shopping as an errand that people dread into a place that people don’t mind coming,” Myers said. “It a chance for this store to really be a community anchor for people to hang out.”
Market Street started construction quickly after getting zoning approval from the City Council a year ago. Market Street also made a $10,000 donation to the Mansfield ISD Education Foundation in honor of MHS football coach Daniel Maberry, who is battling cancer.
Other tenants going in near Market Street include Costa Vida, Mattison Avenue, Burgerim, Zoe’s Kitchen, a T-Mobile store and a United gas station.
Here’s what we know about H-E-B
H-E-B remains coy about when it could open the Mansfield location proposed at the southeast corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street.
“I can tell you that the desire of the applicant is to move forward quickly," Randall Pogue, market leader for Westwood, the developer, told the council earlier this month. "Beyond this, we’re looking at some time within the next year to proceed with breaking ground.”
H-E-B has until July 2021 to open or risk losing out on incentives the city offered for drainage and other public improvements.
H-E-B has been teasing North Texas by buying up land throughout the region for several years. The Burleson location opened in 2010 but Mansfield’s could be the first in Tarrant County, not counting the Central Market brand.
In Mansfield, the zoning for the H-E-B anchored site was first approved in 2016 but it came back to council this year with updates, including special parking for curbside pickup.
In addition to the 106,000-square-foot H-E-B, which will have its own restaurant, drive-up pharmacy and gas station, the 33-acre site will have three or four standalone restaurant pads. No names have been announced.
The council was most concerned about the restaurant at the hard corner where the frontage road and East Broad Street meet. The council doesn’t want just any fast food restaurant to occupy that prime real estate.
It included the stipulation that any drive-through proposed on that corner would need to come back to council for a special permit.
Lidl plays close to the vest
German grocer Lidl received approval for a store on East Debbie Lane just east of Matlock Road last year. However, the company has no timeline for opening locations in the central United States.
“We are currently focused on our operations along the east coast, where we are currently announcing and opening stores,” said Chandler Ebeier, a Lild spokesman. “However, as our expansion continues and if we have more to share in your area, we will be in close contact.”
Plans for a Lidl on East Broad Street next to Mary Orr Intermediate School were withdrawn after opposition from parents who didn’t want additional traffic on the driveway and road near the schools.
