Dallas apparel store joining Sundance Square's lineup of shops

SHARE COPY LINK Sundance Square isn't just the plaza, it's 35 blocks of food, entertainment and shopping, says comedy group Four Day Weekend. (video courtesy of sundancesquare.com) Sundancesquare.com

Sundance Square isn't just the plaza, it's 35 blocks of food, entertainment and shopping, says comedy group Four Day Weekend. (video courtesy of sundancesquare.com) Sundancesquare.com