Dallas apparel store joining Sundance Square's lineup of shops

Demerara, the Dallas-based apparel company that two years ago launched a men’s casualwear collection with Dallas Maverick J.J. Barea, is opening a store in Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth.
The 1,600-square-foot store at 404 Houston St. will be the retailer's second location. It has a store on McKinney Avenue in Dallas. The company was started in 2011.
Owner Cassie Ganesh designs the styles and the clothes are made in North Texas. The Sundance Square store should open this summer.
"We have a great mix of locally owned stores and national brands in Sundance Square," said Johnny Campbell, Sundance Square's president and CEO, in a statement.
Demerara provides custom design services based on a client’s fashion preferences and size, in addition to offering complimentary alterations on all apparel purchases, Sundance Square said. In addition, Demerara’s garments are manufactured in limited quantities, guaranteeing customers exclusive additions to their wardrobe, it said.
"Managing daily operations at my factory has enabled me to turn production in one week, and I look forward to showing Fort Worth a steady stream of contemporary fashion,” Ganesh said in a news release. "We've transformed from traditional boutique retailer into a vertically-integrated apparel company, proudly designing and manufacturing right here in the heart of Texas."
Comments