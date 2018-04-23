A demonstrator holds a "STOP the NRA" sign outside city hall during the "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February.
A demonstrator holds a "STOP the NRA" sign outside city hall during the "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Cincinnati. Students and activists across the country planned events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearheaded by teens from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where over a dozen people were killed in February. John Minchillo The Associated Press
Ahead of NRA convention in Dallas, Yeti freezes its funds on guns, cuts ties with gun lobbyist

April 23, 2018 09:53 PM

The Texas-based YETI cooler company is known for putting the chill on things, and they've frozen their financial relationship with America's largest gun lobbying organization in the midst of the heated national debate about guns.

On April 22, YETI cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun lobby organization, which came as a breath of fresh air to the Texas Gun Sense organization, which pushes for stricter gun laws across Texas.

YETI, which is based in Austin, is well-known nationally as a maker of coolers and thermal mugs and has turned its brand into a nearly half-billion dollar company since launching in 2006.

Texas Gun Sense released a statement congratulating YETI saying, "Congratulations for joining a growing number of businesses that have made a decision since the Parkland, FL shooting to change their firearm sales policies and/or cut ties with the NRA."

TGS cited a recent poll by Quinnipiac University that showed that 55 percent of Texas voters support stricter gun laws in the U.S. The same poll showed 94 percent of Texans supporting background checks for all gun buyers and 53 percent supporting a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons.

The NRA Annual Meeting will be held May 4-6 in Dallas.

Richland and Colleyville Heritage high school students participate in the student-led national school walkout on Friday. Paul Moseley

