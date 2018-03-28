Want $100? Check your mail. It might be there waiting for you

Keep an eye out for the blue envelope stuffed with coupons that arrives in your mail every month.

This year, there might be a little something extra in those envelopes.

Valpak — the direct marketing company that mails out these coupons — is randomly tucking $100 checks in those envelopes every month this year.

Officials haven't said how many checks they're sending out or how many have been cashed.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But the goal is to encourage people to look through the coupons that regularly arrive in the mail.

"We send out 39 million envelopes every month," the company states on its website. "When you get yours, open it. There could be $100 inside!"

The company said it has for years been mailing out these checks, so many that the total sent out now adds up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Officials note the odds of winning are one in 50,000.

Anyone who receives one of the lucky envelopes will find a special message.

"You've won $100 — no strings attached," notes tucked inside winning envelopes state. "The Valpak $100 instant win program is our way of rewarding consumers who open the Valpak envelope and look through the ads from local advertisers. "

The checks are made out to "cash" and company officials say no purchase is necessary to win.

"No joke. Just cash," the company says on its website. "Yes, It's real!"