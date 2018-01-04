Blair named head of lower school at FWCD

Fort Worth Country Day named Trey Blair its new head of lower school, effective immediately.
Blair was appointed the interim head of lower school in May 2017 after serving as assistant head of lower school for four years.
Blair will oversee 42 faculty members and 300 to 350 students in grades K-4, in addition to working with parents and admissions.
Blair joined the FWCD team in 2013 after teaching at Kentucky Country Day School for five years, and has been a baseball coach, director of summer programs, and the assistant head of lower school at FWCD. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kenyon College, a master’s in educational administration from Saint Mary’s College of California, and brings more than a dozen years of educational experience to his new role. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in education at Texas A&M.
Whitley Penn welcomes new partner
Brett Murphy, CPA, was invited into partnership at Whitley Penn on Jan. 1.
Murphy joined the firm in 2014 as an audit manager and was promoted to senior manager in 2015. Murphy has worked with both publicly-traded and privately-held companies, in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, retail, infrastructure companies and employee benefit plans. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University with a bachelor's of business administration degree in accounting.
Whitley Penn has been consistently recognized as “One the Top 100 Firms in the U.S.” and “Best of the Best” by INSIDE Public Accounting.
