How low will gas prices go for holidays?

0:29 How to safely shop online Pause

1:03 American Airlines didn't make the 2017 list of best airlines. See who did

1:32 Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 13

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

0:33 Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

1:26 Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side