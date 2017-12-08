Former Range Resources exec expands Permian Basin holdings

Chisholm Energy Holdings, a Fort Worth startup, is expanding its holdings in the Permian’s New Mexico Delaware Basin.

Chisholm is buying an undisclosed amount of undeveloped acreage from Resource Rock Exploration. The land contains multiple horizontal oil and gas reservoir targets in the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in Eddy County, according to a statement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It is expected to close in January.

Once the deal is done, Chisholm will hold over 30,000 acres in the area. It made its first asset acquisition in May from a private seller. The company is running three drilling rigs, a company statement said.

Chisholm is backed by Warbus Pincus, a global private equity firm, and led by former Range Resources executive Mark Whitley. Formed in May 2016, Chisholm is backed by a $500 million line-of-equity commitment from Warbus. Chisholm is focused on the northern Delaware Basin.

“We are pleased to expand our presence in the Delaware Basin with this acquisition, which adds scale and value to our growing platform in the region,” Whitley said in a statement. “We look forward to applying our best-in-class operating capabilities to develop our position and will continue to pursue additional opportunities to deliver value.”

Whitley has served as an adviser to Warburg Pincus for two years. Before that, he worked at Fort Worth-based Range, a major player in the Barnett Shale before it sold its North Texas assets to concentrate on the Marcellus Shale out east. Whitley helped the company assemble a 100,000-net-acre hold in the Barnett.