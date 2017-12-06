FedEx still hiring to make sure Christmas dreams come true

Still need a little cash for the holidays? Well, let FedEx deliver for you.

The Memphis carrier is filling 2,300 positions it planned to hire for the holiday season in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Earlier this year FedEx said it planned to hire 50,000 people nationwide to help it keep up during the busy shopping season.

The majority of these workers will be added as seasonal package handlers at FedEx ground facilities, but there would be additional opportunities after the holidays, company officials say. Last year, more than one-third of package handlers hired stayed with the company once Christmas trees and tinsel were packed away.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” Dan Griffith, the Dallas Hub senior manager, said in an earlier statement.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The big delivery firms are preparing for busy Christmas season. FedEx predicted record deliveries of 380 to 400 million packages globally and that package volume on three of the Mondays during the holiday season will more than double its average daily volume, according to Transport Topics, an industry website.

During 17 of the 21 delivery days before Christmas, UPS Inc. predicted it would deliver 30 million packages, Transport Topics reported. UPS planned to hire 95,000 people to help it keep things moving.

All of this is a reaction to 2013 when an increased volume of packages and bad weather prevented customers from getting their packages in time for Christmas Day.