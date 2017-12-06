Federal Express says it still has seasonal job openings at its ground distribution centers. The company said it plans to hire 2,300 people locally.
Federal Express says it still has seasonal job openings at its ground distribution centers. The company said it plans to hire 2,300 people locally. Seth Perlman AP archives
Federal Express says it still has seasonal job openings at its ground distribution centers. The company said it plans to hire 2,300 people locally. Seth Perlman AP archives

Business

FedEx still hiring to make sure Christmas dreams come true

By Max B. Baker

maxbaker@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 01:12 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

FORT WORTH

Still need a little cash for the holidays? Well, let FedEx deliver for you.

The Memphis carrier is filling 2,300 positions it planned to hire for the holiday season in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Earlier this year FedEx said it planned to hire 50,000 people nationwide to help it keep up during the busy shopping season.

The majority of these workers will be added as seasonal package handlers at FedEx ground facilities, but there would be additional opportunities after the holidays, company officials say. Last year, more than one-third of package handlers hired stayed with the company once Christmas trees and tinsel were packed away.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” Dan Griffith, the Dallas Hub senior manager, said in an earlier statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The big delivery firms are preparing for busy Christmas season. FedEx predicted record deliveries of 380 to 400 million packages globally and that package volume on three of the Mondays during the holiday season will more than double its average daily volume, according to Transport Topics, an industry website.

During 17 of the 21 delivery days before Christmas, UPS Inc. predicted it would deliver 30 million packages, Transport Topics reported. UPS planned to hire 95,000 people to help it keep things moving.

All of this is a reaction to 2013 when an increased volume of packages and bad weather prevented customers from getting their packages in time for Christmas Day.

Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to safely shop online

    During the holiday season, shopping online is convenient. Following simple tips will help keep shoppers safe from some scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

How to safely shop online

How to safely shop online 0:29

How to safely shop online
A haunting look at a Fort Worth landmark 2:01

A haunting look at a Fort Worth landmark
Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 0:55

Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth

View More Video