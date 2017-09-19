Shoppers hunt for gifts in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday in Miami. Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, announced late Monday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations.
What to do with your Toys ‘R’ Us gift card?

By Tom Uhler

September 19, 2017 11:29 AM

Toys ‘R’ Us said Tuesday it is filing for bankruptcy protection and trying to restructure its debt, so what does that mean for your Toys ‘R’ Us gift card?

First of all, the company said it’s keeping all of its 1,600 Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores open and operating as usual, and customers can also shop online at www.toysrus.com and www.babiesrus.com. In addition, the company’s loyalty programs are still in effect.

“You can continue to use your gift cards in our stores and online,” the company says in a FAQ on its website.

“Gift cards and layaway programs are still happening,” a company spokesperson told the Star-Telegram. “Nothing is happening to them. Those programs are continuing as normal.”

In a separate message to customers, the company said, “We look forward to serving you this holiday season and beyond.”

The company said it was "well stocked as we prepare for the holiday season and are excited about all of our upcoming in-store events."

If you have additional questions, contact the Toys ‘R’ Us customer service department at 1-800-869-7787 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

