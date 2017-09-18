Toys R Us reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy

Toys “R” Us, which has struggled to lift its fortunes since a buyout loaded the retailer with debt more than a decade ago, is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the situation.
The Chapter 11 reorganization of America’s largest toy chain would deal another blow to a brick-and-mortar industry that’s already reeling from store closures, sluggish mall traffic and competition from online rivals led by Amazon.com.
The filing would allow Toys “R” Us to restructure $400 million in debt that comes due next year. The retailer has hired a claims agent, which typically helps with administering such a process, people with knowledge of the situation said last week. And its vendors have been curtailing shipments amid concern that Toys “R” Us might not be able to pay its bills.
“This filing is really a buildup of financial problems over the past 15 years,” said Jim Silver, an industry analyst and the editor of toy-review site TTPM.com. “Finally, the straw broke the camel’s back.”
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a filing could come in the next few weeks while sources told CNBC on Monday that a filing could come this week.
With speculation mounting, shares of Toys “R” Us’s vendors tumbled on Monday. Mattel, the maker of Barbie and Fisher-Price, fell 6.2 percent — its worst decline in seven weeks. Shares of Hasbro, the company behind Monopoly, Nerf and Transformers, dropped 1.7 percent.
A representative for Toys “R” Us declined to comment.
Much of the toy supplier’s debt is the legacy of a $7.5 billion leveraged buyout more than a decade ago. In 2005, Bain Capital, KKR and Vornado Realty Trust loaded Toys “R” Us up with debt to take it private. Since then, the New Jersey-based chain has struggled to dig itself out.
In some years, the company had to spend as much as half a billion dollars on cash interest expenses alone, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Noel Hebert. That left Toys “R” Us with less cash to put toward store expansions, merchandising, and growing its online presence.
“You have to invest online — because your principal competitors there are really good — and you’ve got to deal with the debt load and your maturities on top of that,” said Charles O’Shea, who covers Toys “R” Us for Moody’s. “The pie is only so big.”
In 2015, Toys “R” Us named Dave Brandon as its chief executive officer, turning to the former head of Domino’s Pizza to attempt a comeback. Brandon had run Domino’s for 11 years and gained a reputation as a turnaround artist. He helped shepherd the pizza chain, then owned by Bain Capital Partners, through the largest initial public offering in restaurant history in 2004.
Brandon showed signs of progress in early 2016, when the company posted its first holiday sales gain in four years. But the comeback faltered in the more recent Christmas season. Same-store sales dropped 2.5 percent during the final nine weeks of last year, hurt by sluggish demand and deep discounts. The toy seller had to reckon with new competitors driving prices lower and lower, O’Shea said.
If Toys ”R“ Us can get its debt under control again, the chain still has promise, TTPM’s Silver said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization has been good, he said.
“If they didn’t have the debt, they would be making $500 to $600 million a year in profit,“ he said. “The problem is the debt.”
