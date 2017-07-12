American Airlines cuts marketing ties with Qatar and Etihad airlines

In the wake of increased tensions with Middle East carrier Qatar Airways, American Airlines said Wednesday it’s pulling the plug on code-sharing agreement with both Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways.
In a statement, Fort Worth-based American said it notified the Middle East carriers of its decision on June 29, basing its decision on its ongoing dispute over government subsidies it says has allowed Persian Gulf carriers to expand aggressively in the United States.
“Given the extremely strong public stance that American has taken on the issue, we have reached the conclusion that the codesharing relationships between American and these carriers no longer make sense for us,” the company said.
The decision comes just weeks after American disclosed that it had received an unsolicited notice from Qatar indicating its intention to acquire up to 10 percent of American’s stock. American CEO Doug Parker called the plan “puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal subsidies that Qatar, Emirates and Etihad have all received over the years from their governments.”
The war of words continued this week when Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker disparaged service on U.S. airlines, saying “you are always being served by grandmothers.” That remark brought strong condemnation from leaders of American’s labor unions, which called the comment “incredibly offensive.”
Both Qatar and Etihad operate flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments