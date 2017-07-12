Gymboree is closing 350 stores; here are the DFW stores on the list

Children’s clothing seller Gymboree Corp. is closing 350 stores as it works to restructure in bankruptcy, marking the latest retailer to close hundreds of stores this year.
The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it’s mostly closing Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores. It also operates Janie and Jack stores. The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in June, will have more than 900 locations after the stores are shut down.
A dozen Gymboree stores are closing in Texas including locations at Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville and the Collin Creek, Preston Park and Shops at Willow Bend shopping centers in Plano.
And seven Crazy 8 stores will close in Texas including at Southlake Town Square and Watauga Towne Center.
Closing sales at affected stores are scheduled to begin next Tuesday.
Store closings are on a record pace in 2017 as traditional retailers struggle to deal with strong competition from online companies and slowing mall traffic.
Other companies that have announced store closings include Fort Worth-based RadioShack, which has closed about 1,500 stores as it winds down in bankruptcy; Sears Holding, which recently announced 20 more store closings; Payless ShoeSource and The Limited.
Staff writer Steve Kaskovich contributed to this report.
