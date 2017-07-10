Need food? App-based delivery service Favor expands in Fort Worth

The universe of companies willing to deliver food across North Texas is becoming more crowded than an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Austin-based Favor on Monday announced that it’s expanding to serve a much larger area of Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and other North Texas cities. The company has previously served only small portions of those cities.
Favor specializes in delivering food from local restaurants, but its workers are also known for picking up groceries and other household items for customers.
“Favor today announced the expansion of its Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington delivery zone in all directions, more than tripling its coverage in Arlington and more than doubling its coverage across Dallas and Fort Worth,” company officials said in a news release. “The Texas-based on-demand delivery app will now serve customers across Irving, Mesquite, Garland, Lewisville, Colleyville, Grapevine, North Fort Worth, Hurst, Euless and Bedford.”
Favor joins several other companies that have expanded food delivery services in the Metroplex over the past year. Among them: Caviar, UberEats and GrubHub.
Fort Worth restaurants where food can be delivered by Favor include Dutch’s Hamburgers, Fireside Pies, Oni Ramen and Salsa Limon.
Food delivery is currently an $11 billion industry in the U.S. but has the potential to grow to about $210 billion, according to a report from Morgan Stanley last year. Improvements to packaging and the availability of third-party delivery companies are factors that could contribute dramatically to such an expansion.
The food is delivered by independent contractors, similar to how Uber and Lyft employ their ride-sharing drivers.
Favor freebies
In conjunction with its expected surge, Favor is offering a $50 delivery credit for new customers who download its app and use the code FAVORTX.
This weekend, many Favor restaurants plan to offer free or $1 deliveries. Restaurants where food can be ordered through Favor include:
- Dutch’s Hamburgers, Fireside Pies, Oni Ramen and Salsa Limón in Fort Worth.
- Funnel Cakes and Gelato, Mama’s Pizza, Piranha Killer Sushi and Social Bakehouse Cafe in Arlington.
- JOY Macarons, Pok the Raw Bar, Tacodeli and Sapa House in Dallas.
Favor plans to add 25,000 delivery workers — known as “Runners” — to serve its expanding market. About 20,000 people already work at the company as independent contractors, including many who work part time.
The company was founded in 2013 as a service that delivers restaurant food as well as groceries and other household items. The service is now available in 15 Texas urban areas.
This report includes information from the Star-Telegram archives.
Gordon Dickson: 817-390-7796, @gdickson
