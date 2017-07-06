Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway nearing deal to buy Oncor Electric

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is nearing a deal to buy Oncor Electric Delivery, the state’s largest electric transmission operator, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Berkshire’s energy business is closing in on an agreement to buy Oncor and may announce a deal as soon as Thursday, said the person, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The bid comes after Texas regulators have rebuffed an $18 billion offer from NextEra Energy and a previous one from a group led by Hunt Consolidated.
Selling Oncor is the final hurdle in a three-year effort to end the high-profile bankruptcy of Energy Future Holdings, formed by KKR, TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners after the leveraged buyout of TXU Corp. Energy Future has been working to restructure almost $50 billion in debt since it filed for Chapter 11 in 2014.
Jessi Strawn, a spokeswoman for Berkshire Hathaway’s energy unit, declined to comment on the potential deal. Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman and chief executive, didn’t immediately respond to a message left with an assistant.
Geoffrey Bailey, a spokesman for Oncor, said he couldn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the potential deal. The total value of the Berkshire deal is less than the $18.4 billion NextEra agreed to pay for the utility, it reported, citing unnamed sources.
Texas regulators expressed concerns throughout NextEra’s proceedings about the loss of ring-fencing measures designed to protect Oncor’s credit rating and control of the company’s board. Last year, the Hunt Consolidated-led group pulled out of a deal to purchase Oncor after regulators said ratepayers may share in future tax savings arising from the deal.
Comments