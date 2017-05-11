Hedge fund has its own plans for bankrupt Energy Future Holdings

Elliott Management, a top creditor in bankrupt Energy Future Holdings, wants to file its own reorganization plan for the Dallas-based power company after the planned sale of Oncor Electric Delivery was blocked by Texas regulators.
Paul Singer’s New York-based hedge fund sued Energy Future on Thursday to get out from under debt restrictions that could interfere with its plans. Elliott bought large chunks of the company’s debt over the past eight months.
The firm said in its lawsuit that the sale of Oncor Electric Delivery to Florida-based NextEra Energy is unlikely to close and asked the court to declare that Energy Future can pursue other options. Elliott wants U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi to let it propose interim financing and formulate and execute alternative plans.
Last month, the Public Utility Commission of Texas said NextEra’s $18 billion Oncor takeover proposal wasn’t in the public interest. That finding all but killed the deal and put the regulatory body in conflict with the bankruptcy court in Delaware, where Energy Future and affiliates have been trying to reorganize since April 2014.
NextEra has said it will try to revive its bid for the electricity distributor and asked for another hearing before the commission. Elliott doesn’t see any point to that.
“The precarious state of the NextEra transaction means that creditors and the debtors must immediately consider and pursue other restructuring alternatives that will enable the debtors to exit these Chapter 11 cases as soon as possible,” Elliott said in court papers.
Energy Future lawyer Chad Husnick didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
Energy Future filed for bankruptcy protection with almost $50 billion in debt, much of it from a record leveraged buyout of the former TXU Corp. by KKR, TPG Capital and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners. Since then, Energy Future has seen two previous reorganization plans blow up because of creditor squabbles or regulator opposition.
Elliott’s lawsuit seeks to remove restrictions stemming from the hedge fund’s ownership of more than $1 billion in lower-ranking Energy Future debt. Those restrictions are part of a settlement between the bankrupt power company and its creditors. Lifting them would make it easier for Elliott to propose its own reorganization plan.
The hedge fund said in court papers that it bought almost all the debt it holds in Energy Future, including the lower-ranking debt at the heart of its lawsuit, between October 2016 and May 2017. It owns about 34 percent of Dallas-based Energy Future’s first-lien debt, 43 percent of its second-lien borrowings and 74 percent of its unsecured bonds, according to court documents.
Comments