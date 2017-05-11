Tarrant mom sues Blue Bell over listeria-laced ice cream

The mother of a teenage girl is suing Blue Bell, saying that her child was exposed to listeria bacteria after eating the company’s Ultimate Neapolitan ice cream two years ago.
Lyddia Sheppard-Antwine’s attorneys filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County civil court late Wednesday, claiming that her then-11-year-old daughter suffered with nausea, diarrhea, fatigue and other ailments after eating the tasty treat.
Her daughter was briefly hospitalized at Cook Children’s hospital, and eventually recovered from the incident. But Sheppard-Antwine is seeking as much as $75,000 in damages for her medical expenses, pain and suffering as well as mental anguish.
In 2015, Blue Bell Creameries shut down all three of its ice cream factories, laid off 1,450 employees and put another 1,400 on furlough after its products were linked to three deaths and several cases of listeriosis in four states.
Last year, it had to recall cookie dough ice cream in several states because of new concerns involving the bacteria. That ice cream was not sold in Texas, but distributed to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The shutdown almost forced Blue Bell out of business. Then, in July 2015, Fort Worth billionaire Sid Bass agreed to invest $125 million to help the company restart production with new equipment.
Listeriosis is an infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria and can cause fever, muscle aches, and sometimes nausea and diarrhea. In serious cases, it can attack the central nervous system with the symptoms being headaches, stiff necks, loss of balance and convulsions.
Sheppard-Antwine said she bought the contaminated ice cream at the Albertson’s grocery store at Woodcreek Village shopping center in east Fort Worth.
Blue Bell is accused of negligence for selling a defective and unreasonably dangerous product. The company’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call from the Star-Telegram seeking comment.
