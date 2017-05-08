NextEra seeks rehearing with state over deal to buy Oncor Electric

Florida-based NextEra Energy requested a rehearing Monday with the state for its bid to acquire Oncor Electric Delivery, citing 14 reasons why Texas regulators came to the wrong conclusion when the $18.4 billion deal was rejected last month.
The Public Utility Commission of Texas applied a new, more stringent interpretation of what’s in the public interest and cherry-picked concerns about credit ratings, the company said in its filing. The commission has 30 days to consider the application.
“Rehearing should be granted because the order contains a number of serious errors that require correction,” NextEra said in its filing.
The sale of Oncor is key to ending the bankruptcy of Dallas-based Energy Future Holdings, formed with the highly leveraged buyout of the former TXU Corp. Monday’s filing shows that NextEra still holds out hope it may be able to win over skeptical regulators without changing any of the terms of the deal.
“This may just be a way to reopen discussion and negotiate a compromise,” Andrew Bischof, an analyst at Morningstar, said in an interview. “There aren’t a lot of potential buyers out there that could handle a deal of this size.”
The PUC voted down the deal after a draft order declared the merger would not be in the public interest. Commissioners had expressed concern that so-called “ring-fencing” measures, designed to protect Oncor’s credit rating from issues in other NextEra businesses, were not adequate.
Texas also demanded that NextEra have no control over who would be on Oncor’s board or how much money, if any, NextEra could extract from the company. NextEra had previously told regulators it wouldn’t buy Oncor unless it could control the board.
The deal was also opposed by the Texas Industrial Energy Consumers.
It marked the second time Texas regulators have struck down an Oncor deal, after a previous takeover attempt from a group backed by Dallas-based Hunt Consolidated failed last year when Texas imposed conditions that the would-be buyers found too onerous.
Figuring out what to do with Oncor is the single biggest hurdle in ending the high-profile bankruptcy of Energy Future. Energy Future has been working to restructure almost $50 billion in debt since it filed for Chapter 11 in 2014.
This article includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
Comments