Former Baylor CEO Joel Allison receives national honor

Honors
Joel T. Allison, the former CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health, was recently honored with the American Hospital Association’s Award of Honor, which recognizes exemplary contributions to the health and well-being of people through leadership on major health policies or social initiatives. Allison joined Baylor in 1993 and became president and CEO in 2000. He led expansion of the health system, including Baylor’s merger with Scott & White Healthcare. He retired in February.
Hires
Child Care Associates has named Corinne Fiagome the new director of advancement to launch and build out a comprehensive fund development program. Fiagome has more than 15 years of experience working in nonprofit organizations, most recently as manager of institutional giving for the Center for Transforming Lives in Tarrant County and as a senior associate with Project Partners, a Fort Worth-based consulting and project management firm.
Todd Slawter, of Southlake, has joined digital health startup Peerfit as its chief growth officer. Peerfit is a digital platform that makes it easy for insurance carriers, brokers and employers to offer boutique fitness classes to their clients and employees. Most recently, Slawter was senior vice president at BenefitMall.
Promotions
Texas Capital Bank announced that Gary Ort, president of its Mortgage Finance Division, is retiring at the end of June and will be succeeded by director of correspondent lending Jack Nunnery.
Campos Engineering, a Dallas-based engineering firm that has a Fort Worth office, announced that Tony Casagrande has been promoted to president and Wesley McVey is now the chief operating officer.
Appointments
Laura Hilton Hallmon, a partner with Cantey Hanger, has accepted the nomination to serve as president-elect of the Baylor Line Foundation (originally the Baylor Alumni Association) beginning June 1. Hallmon, a member of the executive committee of the foundation’s board of directors, will become president on June 1, 2018.
Comments